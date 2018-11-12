09:39
Lawyer of Omurbek Tekebayev defends her license in court

Lawyer of the leader of Ata Meken, Omurbek Tekebayev, and former deputy Aida Salyanova, Chinara Dzhakupbekova, keeps her license. She informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the Supreme Court did not consider an intermediate order issued to the lawyer by the judge of the Leninsky District Court Kubanychbek Kasymbekov, who considered the criminal case of Aida Salyanova.

«As for the intermediate order, which Adis Momunaliev, a judge of the Bishkek City Court, had previously made to me during the trial of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov, we won the trial. So nothing threatens my license,» said Chinara Dzhakupbekova.

The situation is quite different with regard to the state lawyer Elmira Chonoeva. On November 13, the court will consider revocation of her license.

Earlier, the Council of the Bar overturned the decision of the special ethics commission to severely reprimand her and recommended to temporarily suspend the work permits.

Chinara Dzhakupbekova and Taalaigul Toktakunova demanded from the Council of the Bar to revoke the license of Elmira Chonoeva. They noted that Elmira Chonoeva had no right to represent the interests of Omurbek Tekebayev in court without his consent.
