Lawyers in Kyrgyzstan get access to materials with state secrets

Lawyers will be able to participate in proceedings where cases involving state secrets are considered. The day before, the Constitutional Chamber under the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan ruled that non-admission of defenders to the accused of disclosing state secrets and espionage is contrary to the Basic Law, Media Policy Institute reported.

The decision of the Constitutional Chamber states that lawyers should perform their official duties unhindered.

Previously, judges considering classified criminal cases did not allow lawyers to familiarize themselves with case materials if they did not have special access to state secrets. As a result, the defendants were left without defenders.

The human rights organization stressed that henceforth lawyers are not required to get this permission.
