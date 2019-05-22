Son of Omurbek Tekebayev shoots social video

Esentur, son of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, convicted under the article Corruption, shot a social video.

The video tells about a novice writer, a young guy in whom no one believed, not even his mother. She demanded from him to go to work and «not to waste paper.» But the teenager believed that he would definitely become a prose writer, like his idol, people’s writer Chingiz Aitmatov. The video was produced by the eldest daughter of Omurbek Tekebayev Aidanek.

Esentur Tekebayev graduates from the Bishkek Lyceum named after Chingiz Aitmatov this year.