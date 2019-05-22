12:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Son of Omurbek Tekebayev shoots social video

Esentur, son of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, convicted under the article Corruption, shot a social video.

The video tells about a novice writer, a young guy in whom no one believed, not even his mother. She demanded from him to go to work and «not to waste paper.» But the teenager believed that he would definitely become a prose writer, like his idol, people’s writer Chingiz Aitmatov. The video was produced by the eldest daughter of Omurbek Tekebayev Aidanek.

Esentur Tekebayev graduates from the Bishkek Lyceum named after Chingiz Aitmatov this year.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
Lawyer of Omurbek Tekebayev defends her license in court
Omurbek Tekebayev's health repeatedly deteriorates
Omurbek Tekebayev returns from clinic to penal colony 47
Convicted Omurbek Tekebayev to continue treatment in neurology center
Court denies retrial of Omurbek Tekebayev lawyers’ case
Omurbek Tekebayev's lawyers challenge salary seizure
Money raised for Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers in London
Bishkek city court upholds verdict to Omurbek Tekebayev
Tekebayev's sentence. Court applies amnesty – 4.5 years of imprisonment
Omurbek Tekebayev sentenced to 8 years in prison
Popular
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan