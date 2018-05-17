President voices need to check declarations of all judges without exception

«Honest personnel is the main requirement for the judicial system,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a meeting of the Council for Judicial Reform.

He noted that the judicial system failed to cleanse of unscrupulous staff.

«After the renewal of the judicial system staff, the number of citizens’ complaints to judges has not decreased. Therefore, when selecting personnel, it is necessary to check also incomes and expenditures declarations of all without exception. It is also necessary to pay attention to moral and ethical norms, and constant training of personnel is required. It is impossible to talk about judicial reform without honest and clean cadres,» the President said.