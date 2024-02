The judicial system is being purged of judges who have contacts with representatives of the criminal world, including those with connections to the well-known Matraimov family. Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Bazarbekov told at a press conference.

According to him, the state body is fighting crime among judges.

«By decision of the Council of Judges, eight judges were dismissed from work. It is unlikely that they will be reinstated,» Zamirbek Bazarbekov added.