Sadyr Japarov names number of problems in judicial system of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan celebrates the Day of Workers of the Judicial System. The President Sadyr Japarov congratulated the servants of Themis.

He noted that the judicial system as a branch of government plays an important role in building a real civil society and the development of the national economy, and is also one of the most important institutions for strengthening interethnic harmony, civil peace and unity of the Kyrgyz people.

«In recent years, great progress has been achieved in the field of justice; successful work has been carried out to ensure the independence of the judicial system. The number of acquittals has increased significantly compared to previous years and this situation can be noted as the determination of judges to impartially consider cases and make fair decisions despite various obstacles, using their powers of independence as it is specified in the Constitution. Of course, these results were achieved thanks to your efforts,» the head of state said in his congratulatory speech.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov named a number of problems related to the quality of the administration of justice: non-compliance with the terms of judicial proceedings, insufficient information about the work of the judicial system, unsatisfactory work of some judges, ineffective execution of court decisions, as well as the lack of modern, comfortable conditions that meet the needs of citizens and entrepreneurs.

«Our goal is to create a fair, open, impartial and accountable judiciary,» he concluded.