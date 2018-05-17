13:40
Exhibition "Commemorative Coins of Kyrgyzstan" opened in Bishkek

A photography exhibition «Commemorative Coins of Kyrgyzstan» was organized on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The official website of the National Bank reported.

The exhibition was opened in honor of the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the national currency. It will last until May 26. The photography exhibition presents all the collectible coins of Kyrgyzstan, issued by the National Bank since 1995.

«Coins reflect the history of the formation of the Kyrgyz statehood, as well as historical and cultural monuments and anniversary dates, aimed at promoting national customs and games and preserving the endangered species of fauna and flora of Kyrgyzstan,» the website says.
