First group of pilgrims to go to Mecca on June 25

The first group of pilgrims will leave for Mecca on June 25. The head of the headquarters on the organization of the hajj, Zhorobai Shergaziev, told at a press conference in the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, 18 flights to Saudi Arabia are planned from June 25 to August 7. Pilgrims will return to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 27 to September 9.

In general, 7,020 people were registered for hajj.

«At least 5,400 people were chosen according to the quota. Quotas were allocated to the regions depending on the number of inhabitants. This year, 589 pilgrims from Batken region, 1,502 from Osh region, 329 from Osh city, 1,292 from Jalal-Abad region, 954 from Chui region, 425 from Bishkek, 93 from Talas region, 44 from Naryn region and 87 from Issyk-Kul region will perform hajj,» told Zhorobai Shergaziev.

The airline of Saudi Arabia Flaynas will transport the pilgrims.