15:08
USD 68.43
EUR 81.54
RUB 1.11
English

First group of pilgrims to go to Mecca on June 25

The first group of pilgrims will leave for Mecca on June 25. The head of the headquarters on the organization of the hajj, Zhorobai Shergaziev, told at a press conference in the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, 18 flights to Saudi Arabia are planned from June 25 to August 7. Pilgrims will return to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 27 to September 9.

In general, 7,020 people were registered for hajj.

«At least 5,400 people were chosen according to the quota. Quotas were allocated to the regions depending on the number of inhabitants. This year, 589 pilgrims from Batken region, 1,502 from Osh region, 329 from Osh city, 1,292 from Jalal-Abad region, 954 from Chui region, 425 from Bishkek, 93 from Talas region, 44 from Naryn region and 87 from Issyk-Kul region will perform hajj,» told Zhorobai Shergaziev.

The airline of Saudi Arabia Flaynas will transport the pilgrims.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
Hajj 2018. Pilgrims to be vaccinated in regional family medicine centers
Activists demand resignation of mufti Maksat azhy Toktomushev
Term of payment for hajj 2018 ends on April 13
Hajj 2018. Kyrgyz women to go on pilgrimage unaccompanied by men
Cost of hajj for Kyrgyzstanis in 2018 announced
Registration for hajj 2018 to end on February 16
SDMK choses airline for hajj 2018
Registration for hajj 2018 to begin this week
Hajj 2018. Saudi Arabia increases number of quotas for Kyrgyzstan
Tender among airlines for hajj 2018 announced
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike