Former head of CEC becomes deputy of Parliament

The candidate from Ata Meken party Gulnara-Klara Samat (Klara Kabilova) became a deputy of the Parliament. She finally received her deputy seat. The Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the CEC received the documents on the absence of other citizenship of the new deputy the day before from the relevant bodies of Russia.

The former head of CEC Klara Kabilova, who changed her name to Gulnara-Klara Samat, will take a seat in the Parliament instead of Aida Salyanova, sentenced by the Bishkek City Court to five years in prison with confiscation of property. She was found guilty of abuse of office as a Minister of Justice.

Klara Kabilova, being the head of the CEC in 2008, stated that she was threatened by Maxim Bakiyev, and left the country, fearing for her life.