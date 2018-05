A rally takes place at the Trade Unions Building in Bishkek. Participants of the protest demand the resignation of the head of the building, Mirbek Asanakunov.

According to them, he has forged documents, in particular, a diploma of higher education and a work record book.

Mirbek Asanakunov himself is currently unavailable for comment. The protesters chant: «Asanakunov, get out!»