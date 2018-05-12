Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike

Builders of Balykchi-Korumdu road in Issyk-Kul region went on a strike. The organizers of the protest told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, they are not paid salary for six months already. «The workers of the construction company Long Hai in Balykchy wanted to inform the authorities and society that ordinary employees could not receive money for the fifth month in a row,» the employees said.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads assured that there were no problems with payments. In 2018, it is planned to allocate 700 million soms from the budget for the construction of the road. In March, funding amounted to 140 million soms, and in April there was no application from the Ministry of Transport and Roads.

But they admitted that there are indeed delays in payments. In April, the ministry requested funding of 100 million soms. The application was sent to the Ministry of Finance.