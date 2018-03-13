President and financial intelligence discuss fight against money laundering

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, recommended the State Financial Intelligence Service to take the necessary measures to bring the legislative framework in the field of combating financing of terrorism and money laundering in line with standards and requirements adopted in international practice. The head of state said this at a meeting with the head of the service Aibek Kydyraliev.

The President received the head of the State Financial Intelligence Service to discuss the results of the work and to be aware of measures the agency takes to counteract money laundering and financing of terrorist and extremist activities. The head of state stressed that the existing threats of terrorist activities in the country and abroad require adequate and decisive measures to detect and close the channels for their financing.

«Our task is to protect the security and interests of our citizens, the reputation of the state. Your service plays an important role in the fight against financial and other crimes. The effective work of the Financial Intelligence Service depends not only on the timely suppression of crimes in the field of terrorist financing and money laundering, but also effective combat against corruption, revealing shadow incomes in the economy, as well as ensuring transparency and full declaration of expenditures of civil servants,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov .

In addition, the head of state stressed the need to improve and update laws in the field of combating financing of terrorism and money laundering. The President stressed that international rankings, investment attractiveness and image of the country directly depend on the existing legislative framework and its practical application.