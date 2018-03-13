Forest guard fired for felling of trees in Shamsi gorge

A forest guard was fired for illegal felling of trees in Shamsi gorge. The Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry, Abdykalyk Rustamov, informed 24.kg news agency.

Information about the illegal felling of fir trees in Shamsi gorge was confirmed. A photographer Vlad Ushakov posted the message on Facebook and Ravil Temirgaliyev presented photos.

«Our forest guard violated the law and illegally felled 7 trees. A claim for restoration of the damage was filed. Moreover, he was already fired,» said Abdykalyk Rustamov.

The amount of damage is being calculated.