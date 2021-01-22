Bishkek City Hall fined for illegal felling of trees

Bishkek City Hall illegally cut down trees. The municipality was fined. Press service of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«On January 18, administration of the rural council of Prigorodnoye village filed a complaint with the Interregional Department of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety for Alamedin and Issyk-Ata districts. In the course of checking the voiced fact, the inspectors revealed illegal felling of 17 trees by the Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Hall on the territory of the rural council,» the inspectorate said.

Claim for 36,067 soms was brought against the City Hall for compensation of the damage caused.