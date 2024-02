Facts of illegal felling of trees were revealed in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

According to its data, police officers revealed five facts of illegal felling of trees on the territory of Ak-Suu, Jeti-Oguz and Issyk-Kul districts, where 47 Tien Shan spruces and 3 poplars were found.

The detected facts were registered in the territorial departments of internal affairs and materials were transferred to the relevant state bodies to determine the damage.