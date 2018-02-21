19:14
-3
USD 68.11
EUR 84.18
RUB 1.21
English

Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Ernest Karybekov end hunger strike

Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Ernest Karybekov, convicted of attempted forcible seizure of power, ended the hunger strike. The State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, one of these days they should be transferred from detention center 1 to penal colony 22. Bektur Asanov continues the hunger strike. He remains under the supervision of doctors in the penal colony 47.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of the first instance court against the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them — suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years in jail.
link:
views: 116
Print
Related
Hungering for 22 days convicts begin drinking water
Civil activist Toktonasyrov holds protest to support hungering convicts
Dastan Sarygulov joins hungering political prisoners
Accused of attempted seizure of power deprived of last plea in court
Adakhan Madumarov concerned about fate of three hungering convicts
Two convicted members of "People's Parliament" go on dry hunger strike
Omurbek Tekebayev's supporters stop hunger strike
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev go on hunger strike in Bazar-Korgon
One of protesting supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev taken to hospital
Omurbek Tekebayev's relatives, party members go on hunger strike
Popular
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata
Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017 Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017