Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Ernest Karybekov end hunger strike

Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Ernest Karybekov, convicted of attempted forcible seizure of power, ended the hunger strike. The State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, one of these days they should be transferred from detention center 1 to penal colony 22. Bektur Asanov continues the hunger strike. He remains under the supervision of doctors in the penal colony 47.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of the first instance court against the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them — suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years in jail.