18:36
-3
USD 68.17
EUR 84.51
RUB 1.21
English

Private cardiology centers obliged to pay all taxes in Kyrgyzstan

The Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan was amended, which abolished the exemption of private cardiology centers from paying taxes. The decision was made today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

Deputy Elvira Surabaldieva today was indignant, that only one sphere of medicine is exempt of taxes. The parliament member proposed to exclude this provision from the Tax Code. Minister of Economy Artem Novikov agreed with the idea of ​​Elvira Surabaldieva.

As a result of the consideration, the deputies sent a bill on amendments to the Tax Code for consideration by the Chamber and voting in the second reading.

Under the new version of the law on public-private partnership, the Ministry of Economy will amend the laws to create incentives for private entrepreneurs who work in the medicine sphere.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives almost 2 bln soms taxes less in 2017
Uzbekistan exempts foreign universities from all taxes until 2023
Kyrgyzstan falls short of almost 2 billion soms of taxes
Tax debt in Kyrgyzstan reaches almost 3 billion soms
STS: Tax revenue increases by 9.1 percent in 2017
Tax liabilities in Kyrgyzstan reach 2.5 billion soms
Bishkek plans to collect less taxes in 2017
Private schools in Kyrgyzstan exempted from taxes
More than 5.6 billion soms of taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in January
Popular
German Kevin Rafalski wanted to have some adventure and came to Kyrgyzstan German Kevin Rafalski wanted to have some adventure and came to Kyrgyzstan
17 people get into hospital with botulism in Kara-Suu district 17 people get into hospital with botulism in Kara-Suu district
Uzbekistan prepares to send first motor column through Kyrgyzstan to China Uzbekistan prepares to send first motor column through Kyrgyzstan to China
World Bank notes high level of education of Kyrgyz citizens World Bank notes high level of education of Kyrgyz citizens