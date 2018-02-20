Private cardiology centers obliged to pay all taxes in Kyrgyzstan

The Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan was amended, which abolished the exemption of private cardiology centers from paying taxes. The decision was made today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

Deputy Elvira Surabaldieva today was indignant, that only one sphere of medicine is exempt of taxes. The parliament member proposed to exclude this provision from the Tax Code. Minister of Economy Artem Novikov agreed with the idea of ​​Elvira Surabaldieva.

As a result of the consideration, the deputies sent a bill on amendments to the Tax Code for consideration by the Chamber and voting in the second reading.

Under the new version of the law on public-private partnership, the Ministry of Economy will amend the laws to create incentives for private entrepreneurs who work in the medicine sphere.