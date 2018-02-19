17:57
0
Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructs to clean police of "rogue cops"

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructed the Interior Minister Ulan Israilov to step up efforts to clean up the ranks of the policemen of «rogue cops» and to intensify the fight against crime in the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the president and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the meeting discussed measures and tasks to counteract corruption in the internal affairs bodies in accordance with the decision of the Security Council dated February 8.

The president set the task to strengthen the work on cleaning up the internal affairs departments of dishonest employees who, under the cover of a police uniform, are engaged in corruption cases and are involved in criminally punishable crimes, including drug-related crimes. In addition, the head of state gave an order to complete all activities related to the reform of the internal affairs bodies.

He recalled that, based on the results of recent sociological surveys conducted in Kyrgyzstan by international organizations, corruption and unemployment have become problems that are particularly troubling to society, and the internal affairs bodies are taking the lead in these surveys.
