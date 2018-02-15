Scientists of Kyrgyzstan plan to create joint center for space research

Scientists of Kyrgyzstan want to create a joint center for space research. The National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A meeting of scientists with the Vice President for Space Technologies of the National Company «Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary», cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov, took place today.

The Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences Osmon Togusakov noted the growing practical importance of space monitoring (from assessing the relief and natural resources, the quality of sowing and up to corruption control).