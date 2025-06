Yesterday evening, residents of the capital were able to observe a rare and mesmerizing sight — the Strawberry Moon, which appeared in full splendor in the night sky. A photographer from 24.kg news agency captured this phenomenon on camera.

The Strawberry Moon is a special astronomical phenomenon when the Moon takes on a rich reddish hue. It is associated with a certain position of the Earth’s satellite and atmospheric conditions, creating a truly magical picture in the sky.

Bishkek residents took to social media to share their photos and emotions, noting that such a sight is rare and felt like a special gift to mark the beginning of summer.