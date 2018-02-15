Kyrgyzstan bans alcohol advertising on the Internet

The deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in the third reading amendments to the law on advertising, which prohibit alcohol advertising on the Internet. The decision was made today at the parliament meeting.

The bill is applied to the websites that are located in the domain zone KG. It’s about 2,000 websites.

For violation of the advertising rules, citizens will be fined for 10,000 soms, officials — 20,000 soms, and legal entities — 70,000 soms.

The ban concerns both those who create advertising, and those who place and order it.