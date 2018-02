Semetey Cherikbayev was appointed the head of the state administration — head of Naryn region. The Department for Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Sapar Isakov signed a corresponding order. Semetey Cherikbaev was the head of Ak-Tala district.

Another decree dismissed Tugolbai Zhanboev, who has worked at the post for six years.