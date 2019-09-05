Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Naryn region resigns

Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Amanbai Kaiypov resigned. Sources in the Government informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, he submitted a resignation notice.

The Mayor of Naryn town Emil Alymkulov was appointed to his place.

A scandal broke out in Naryn region over a school in shipping containers, which was opened on September 2 by local officials. The photo is discussed on social networking websites. Collection of money for construction of a new school by common deed has begun.

The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Kudaiberdieva also resigned earlier.