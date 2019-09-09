School premises in Kenesh village to be ready before cold weather

Children will be transferred to another premises before cold weather, where they will continue their education in Kenesh village of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported, citing the Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova.

The necessary money has been allocated for repurposing the premises for an educational institution. There is a repair now.

Construction of a new educational institution will begin soon in the village, design and estimate documentation is already ready.

The department noted that the school in Kenesh village has two buildings, one of them was found emergency, and children continue to study in the second one.

During her working trip, the Vice Prime Minister got acquainted with condition of several schools that are in disrepair in Kochkor, Ak-Tala and Naryn districts. Altynai Omurbekova took part in the opening of new educational institutions in Kara-Moinok and Don-Alysh villages of Kochkor district.

In total, 18 objects are being built in Naryn region: two kindergartens — in At-Bashi district, in Ak-Tala district — two new schools and one building extension, in Dzhumgalsky district — three schools and one building extension, in Kochkorsky — four educational institutions, two additional buildings and two sports halls, in Naryn district — a sports hall.

Recall, students of the school named after K. Abirov were placed in shipping containers this year. The school was solemnly opened by officials. After the scandal that arose, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Amanbai Kaiypov resigned, but then was appointed to the post of head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic.