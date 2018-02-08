President accuses Prosecutor General's Office of inefficiency

Today, the Security Council holds a meeting in the State Residence Ala-Archa 1. This is the first its meeting chaired by the new president of the country. Members of the Security Council are considering the issue «On actual measures to combat corruption in judicial, law enforcement and supervisory bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticized the Prosecutor General’s Office.

«The Prosecutor General’s Office is the national coordinator of the fight against corruption, but it is performing its obligations inefficiently,» the president said.

According to the head of state, there is still no interaction between the profile structures in the sphere of preventing corruption.

«After all, internal contradictions and the protection of not state, but only departmental interests is obvious. You carry out many illegal and unreasonable checks. I receive complaints from the heads of executive authorities about duplicate inspections by the supervisory authorities. The prosecutor’s office has to stop it and oversee the legality. But this does not happen. On the contrary, the prosecutor’s office itself initiates many checks,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The President noted that guilty verdicts were delivered only in 1.6 percent of the inspections.