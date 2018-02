The Ministry of Finance plans to finance the finishing of construction of social facilities, completed by 70 percent, under the item «Capital Investments.» The Ministry of Finance reported.

The ministry noted, if funds remain, it is planned to finance objects that are 50 percent ready. The priority are objects affected by natural disasters and emergencies.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliyev, in 2017 the construction of schools, health care facilities and roads was financed for 8.6 billion soms.