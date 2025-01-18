Finance Ministry conducts currency swap operations worth $34 million in 2025

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has conducted currency swap operations. The activities were implemented on the basis of the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution No. 305 of June 19, 2023 «On approval of the regulation on the procedure for conducting operations on exchange of currency assets.» The ministry reported.

The total amount of signed agreements was $78.34 million, which is equivalent to 6.98 billion soms in national currency.

In particular:

The volume of transactions was $44.34 million (3.95 billion soms) in 2023;

In 2024 — $34 million (3.33 billion soms).

The Ministry of Finance also reports its readiness to consider applications from commercial banks for conducting additional currency swap operations.