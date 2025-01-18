09:33
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Finance Ministry conducts currency swap operations worth $34 million in 2025

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has conducted currency swap operations. The activities were implemented on the basis of the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution No. 305 of June 19, 2023 «On approval of the regulation on the procedure for conducting operations on exchange of currency assets.» The ministry reported.

The total amount of signed agreements was $78.34 million, which is equivalent to 6.98 billion soms in national currency.

In particular:

  • The volume of transactions was $44.34 million (3.95 billion soms) in 2023;
  • In 2024 — $34 million (3.33 billion soms).

The Ministry of Finance also reports its readiness to consider applications from commercial banks for conducting additional currency swap operations.

Note of 24.kg news agency

A currency swap is an operation involving the exchange of currencies between the parties with an obligation to repurchase them after a specified period at a pre-agreed rate. A currency swap is a temporary exchange of currencies between two parties.

For example, one party gives soms and receives dollars, and after a specified period returns dollars, receiving soms back at a pre-agreed rate. This helps to temporarily provide with the necessary currency and reduce currency risks.
link: https://24.kg/english/317142/
views: 81
Print
Related
Finance Ministry proposes new mechanism for issuing government treasury bonds
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to issue ruble bonds worth 1 billion rubles
Finance Ministry and Gazprombank to introduce contract support technology
Cabinet of Ministers creates new structure at Ministry of Finance
Salary of judges increases to 160,000 soms for 12 months – Finance Ministry
Staff of Finance Ministry expresses no confidence in Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva
Finance Ministry: Kyrgyzstan is not on the verge of financial abyss
Finance Ministry reports on budget money spent on combatting COVID-19
New Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Finance Ministry plans to include technical assistance from donors in budget
Popular
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22 Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
18 January, Saturday
09:11
Finance Ministry conducts currency swap operations worth $34 million in 2025 Finance Ministry conducts currency swap operations wort...
17 January, Friday
17:28
Kyrgyzstan exported gold for over $1.25 billion in 2024
17:03
Officials appropriate property worth 6.7 million soms at former Gansi center
16:57
Cabinet of Ministers approves list of promising investment projects
16:28
Kemin-City residential complex to be built on land seized from deputy
16:19
More than 200 new cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025