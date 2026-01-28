11:29
USD 87.45
EUR 103.72
RUB 1.14
English

Finance Ministry concludes 2025 with significant achievements — Kasymaliev

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Finance, where the results of the ministry’s activities for 2025 were reviewed.

He noted that the ministry concluded the year with significant achievements, ensuring strong economic growth and financial stability.

«If we compare the figures with 2020, Kyrgyzstan’s budget has increased almost fivefold. The consolidated budget amounted to about 247.8 billion soms and has reached approximately 1,101 trillion soms,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to him, as revenues grow, expenditures also increase, and the availability of funds makes it possible to implement major construction projects, build roads, and develop mortgage housing.

«If previously our budget was social in nature, today it has become a development budget,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers stated.

Following the meeting, he made a number of instructions to the Ministry of Finance, including raising salaries for social sector employees and ensuring the efficient use of budget funds within the public procurement system.
link: https://24.kg/english/359566/
views: 137
Print
Related
Finance Ministry and EBRD discuss major infrastructure projects
Finance Ministry intends to place 10 billion soms in commercial banks
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
Finance Ministry conducts currency swap operations worth $34 million in 2025
Finance Ministry proposes new mechanism for issuing government treasury bonds
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to issue ruble bonds worth 1 billion rubles
Finance Ministry and Gazprombank to introduce contract support technology
Cabinet of Ministers creates new structure at Ministry of Finance
Salary of judges increases to 160,000 soms for 12 months – Finance Ministry
Staff of Finance Ministry expresses no confidence in Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
11:05
Gold hits another record, reaching $5,200 per troy ounce Gold hits another record, reaching $5,200 per troy oun...
11:00
World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive
10:44
Finance Ministry concludes 2025 with significant achievements — Kasymaliev
10:37
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on budget of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund
10:19
Children inpatient facilities of Labor Ministry receive rehabilitation equipment