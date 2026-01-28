Finance Ministry concludes 2025 with significant achievements — Kasymaliev

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Finance, where the results of the ministry’s activities for 2025 were reviewed.

He noted that the ministry concluded the year with significant achievements, ensuring strong economic growth and financial stability.

«If we compare the figures with 2020, Kyrgyzstan’s budget has increased almost fivefold. The consolidated budget amounted to about 247.8 billion soms and has reached approximately 1,101 trillion soms,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to him, as revenues grow, expenditures also increase, and the availability of funds makes it possible to implement major construction projects, build roads, and develop mortgage housing.

«If previously our budget was social in nature, today it has become a development budget,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers stated.

Following the meeting, he made a number of instructions to the Ministry of Finance, including raising salaries for social sector employees and ensuring the efficient use of budget funds within the public procurement system.