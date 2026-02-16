Kyrgyzstan’s financial system demonstrates sustainable development and strengthening thanks to systematic public financial management, the Ministry of Finance’s press service reported.

The ministry announced data on changes in consolidated budget resources from 2021 to 2025. According to official statistics, its volume increased from 313.1 billion to 1,101.4 trillion soms—a 3.5-fold increase. This trend indicates an expanding revenue base and the effectiveness of fiscal policy, the statement notes.

Among the key indicators for 2021-2025, state budget revenues were highlighted that have more than tripled—from 209.8 billion soms to 669.5 billion soms. The results were achieved due to an increase in tax revenues by 3.1 times (to 461.7 billion soms) and non-tax revenues by 4.2 times (to 189.4 billion soms).