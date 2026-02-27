15:26
291 new social facilities commissioned in 2025

A total of 291 new social facilities were commissioned in 2025. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Erlist Akunbekov, announced at a republican meeting.

According to him, this represents a 26 percent increase compared to 2024 — 61 more facilities than in the previous year.

«Of the total number, 129 are schools, 60 — kindergartens, 26 — healthcare institutions, 35 — cultural and sports facilities, and 41 fall into other categories,» Erlist Akunbekov added.
