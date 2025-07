Finance Ministry intends to place 10 billion soms in commercial banks

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan intends to place 10 billion soms of temporarily free budget funds in commercial banks. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the placement of funds is envisaged for a period of up to 4.5 months (until December 25, 2025) in 14 lots.

The starting rate for all lots is 3.5 percent per annum.

The deposit amounts will vary from 50 million to 2 billion soms:

Lot No. 1 — 50 million soms;

Lot No. 2 — 100 million soms;

Lot No. 3 — 200 million soms;

Lot No. 4 — 300 million soms;

Lot No. 5 — 400 million soms;

Lot No. 6 — 500 million soms;

Lot No. 7 — 600 million soms;

Lot No. 8 — 700 million soms;

Lot No. 9 — 800 million soms;

Lot No. 10 — 900 million soms;

Lot No. 11 — 950 million soms;

Lot No. 12 — 1 billion soms;

Lot No. 13 — 1.5 billion soms;

Lot No. 14 — 2 billion soms.

Applications from commercial banks are accepted until August 4 at the Central Treasury.