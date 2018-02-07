Bishkek City Court sentences Aida Salyanova to 5 years in prison

Bishkek City Court today announced a verdict in the criminal case against ex-Justice Minister Aida Salyanova. The decision of the first instance court remained unchanged: five years in prison with confiscation of property with postponement in the execution of the verdict for 12 years, until the youngest daughter of Aida Salyanova turns 14.

After the announcement of the verdict, people in the hall started shouting: "Executioners! Shame! Supporters of the defendant demanded to give her the last word, but the judge, having read the verdict, left the hall.

Aida Salyanova was accused of abuse of office. According to the investigation, in 2010 she, being the Minister of Justice, unlawfully renewed the lawyer’s license to Aleksey Eliseev.