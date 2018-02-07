22:42
-12
USD 68.44
EUR 84.98
RUB 1.20
English

Bishkek City Court sentences Aida Salyanova to 5 years in prison

Bishkek City Court today announced a verdict in the criminal case against ex-Justice Minister Aida Salyanova. The decision of the first instance court remained unchanged: five years in prison with confiscation of property with postponement in the execution of the verdict for 12 years, until the youngest daughter of Aida Salyanova turns 14.

After the announcement of the verdict, people in the hall started shouting: "Executioners! Shame! Supporters of the defendant demanded to give her the last word, but the judge, having read the verdict, left the hall.

Aida Salyanova was accused of abuse of office. According to the investigation, in 2010 she, being the Minister of Justice, unlawfully renewed the lawyer’s license to Aleksey Eliseev.
link:
views: 183
Print
Related
Supporters of Aida Salyanova protest at Bishkek City Court
Kanatbek Isaev's lawyers appeal against verdict in Сity Сourt
Deputy of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev sentenced to 12 years in penal colony
Bishkek City Court announces verdict to members of “People's Parliament”
Aida Salyanova sentenced to five years in prison
Public prosecution asks for Aida Salyanova 8 years in prison
Journalist Sapanov sentenced to 4 years in reinforced regime colony
Verdict to Sadyr Japarov appealed in city court
Court hearing of Aida Salyanova’s case postponed for 3rd time
Accusation of Salyanova’s uncle of murder - political attack against opponent
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan