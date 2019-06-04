Aziz Batukaev’s release. Aida Salyanova charged with abuse of office

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova was arrested within in a criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. She is charged with abuse of office.

The case also involves the former deputy of Aida Salyanova, Lyudmila Usmanova. As sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency, she signed a written undertaking not to leave the city. It is expected that a preventive measure to Aida Salyanova will be chosen today. Relatives of the ex-Prosecutor General said that the detainee was ill and needed treatment.

Recall, the criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody.