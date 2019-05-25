Another suspect in murder of Ulan Salyanov taken to Bishkek

A 26-year-old Asanemir Abykulov, suspected of the murder of the brother of the ex-deputy of the Parliament Aida Salyanova, Ulan, was convoyed under special escort from Moscow to Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
In January 2018, he was arrested in Moscow by members of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan during joint active search measures.
Recall, Ulan Salyanov was killed at his home on November 5, 2017. The criminals did not take anything. They fled after the crime. The main suspect was detained at the end of December 2017. It is known that he was repeatedly convicted.