Aida Salyanova placed in detention center 1 until June 26

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure to the ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova in the framework of a criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

During the trial, the lawyer of the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office asked to choose a preventive measure not related to deprivation of liberty. The lawyer motivated this by the fact that the former Prosecutor General was identified, she would not flee, since she had a small daughter.

However, the investigating judge did not grant the motion of the defense. By the decision of the court, Aida Salyanova was placed in the detention center 1 of Bishkek until June 26.

Recall, the criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. The police arrested the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova on suspicion of abuse of office on June 3.