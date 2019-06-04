Release of Aziz Batukaev. Aida Salyanova summoned for questioning

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova was summoned for questioning by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the framework of investigation of a criminal case on unlawful release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Almambet Shykmamatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is no information about detention of the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, the criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it. In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody.