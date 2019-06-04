Former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova arrested

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova was arrested within a criminal case on illegal release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Supporters of the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency with reference to her lawyer Rabiga Sadykova.

Aida Salyanova was invited to interrogation at 15.00 to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Since then, she has not left the building. The investigator conducted a face-to-face interrogation with the former deputy prosecutor of Naryn region Mairambek Akmataliev.

Recall, the criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it. In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody.