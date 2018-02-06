Growth in influenza incidence in Bishkek forecasted for end of February

Increase in the incidence of influenza is possible in late February. Chief Physician of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Center Arthur Buyuklyanov told today at a regular session of Bishkek City Council.

«We forecast «Hong Kong» and «California» flu virus of B type. So, 15, 000 doses of the vaccine have been bought in September, 20,000 additional doses were received. This vaccine has been distributed, vulnerable groups of the population have been vaccinated,» said Arthur Buyuklyanov.

According to him, last year there was a very large increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza, but «thanks to the measures taken this year, the incidence rate does not exceed the threshold level.»