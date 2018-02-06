22:03
Adakhan Madumarov concerned about fate of three hungering convicts

The judiciary in Kyrgyzstan acts in the interests of one group. Adakhan Madumarov, leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, said this at a meeting with activists of social networks.

According to him, the protest of three convicted for attempted seizure of power — Bektur Asanov, Ernest Karybekov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — who went on dry hunger strike seven days ago and are now in the hospital of penal colony No.47, shows the palsy of the judicial branch of power.

"If we had a fair judicial system, then I would not worry about their fate, but we do not have judiciary. Our courts carry out orders from above, "Adakhan Madumarov said.

Yesterday, supporters of the protesting convicts held a rally at the penal colony building, demanding the resignation of the head of the State Committee for National Security.
