Kyrgyzstan develops roadmap for judicial reform

Work has begun in Kyrgyzstan on forming a roadmap for the development of the judicial system. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Mederbek Satyev held the first consultation meeting. The goal of the initiative is to identify priorities and specific steps that will help make justice more fair, effective and accessible.

«Formation of a strategy for the development of judicial system is not just a technical task. This is an opportunity to take into account the best international practices, while preserving our national characteristics. It is necessary to develop solutions that will bring long-term results. It is important to agree on realistically achievable steps, rather than build an ideal model on paper,» Mederbek Satyev said at the meeting.

The project is being implemented with the support of the UN Development Programme. The working group, specially formed for this purpose, is headed by Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Sheraly Kamchybekov.

The discussion was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Supreme Court Nurlan Musayev, Nurgul Bakirova and Sheraly Kamchybekov, Head of the Disciplinary Commission of the Council of Judges Tursungul Chargynova, Chairman of the Council for Justice Aibek Moldakunov and Head of the Group for Digitalization of the Judicial System Inara Gilyazetdinova.