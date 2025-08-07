10:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan develops roadmap for judicial reform

Work has begun in Kyrgyzstan on forming a roadmap for the development of the judicial system. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Mederbek Satyev held the first consultation meeting. The goal of the initiative is to identify priorities and specific steps that will help make justice more fair, effective and accessible.

«Formation of a strategy for the development of judicial system is not just a technical task. This is an opportunity to take into account the best international practices, while preserving our national characteristics. It is necessary to develop solutions that will bring long-term results. It is important to agree on realistically achievable steps, rather than build an ideal model on paper,» Mederbek Satyev said at the meeting.

The project is being implemented with the support of the UN Development Programme. The working group, specially formed for this purpose, is headed by Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Sheraly Kamchybekov.

The discussion was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Supreme Court Nurlan Musayev, Nurgul Bakirova and Sheraly Kamchybekov, Head of the Disciplinary Commission of the Council of Judges Tursungul Chargynova, Chairman of the Council for Justice Aibek Moldakunov and Head of the Group for Digitalization of the Judicial System Inara Gilyazetdinova.
link: https://24.kg/english/338755/
views: 136
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan sign cooperation roadmap for 2025–2027
Nadira Narmatova: Judicial system of Kyrgyzstan is dependent on external forces
Sadyr Japarov names number of problems in judicial system of Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman approves roadmap for development of mountain regions
We need institute for assessment of activities of judges - President
EAEU approves roadmap for development of electronic commerce
Roadmap for elimination of exemptions, restrictions on EAEU market approved
Quality of criminal investigation is deteriorating, President admits
Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan not able to consider complaints from citizens
Japarov: Interests of citizen must prevail over ambitions of judges
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
09:50
EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan
09:30
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Marat Imankulov meets with composers
09:14
Aravan— Ak-Buura canal in Osh region to be reconstructed for €17 million
09:04
Asian Cup (U20) qualifiers: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Hong Kong
08:57
Kyrgyzstan develops roadmap for judicial reform
6 August, Wednesday
18:57
President gets acquainted with environmental project in Issyk-Kul region
18:50
Body of 24-year-old man found in Uchkun printing house
17:50
Birth rate declines in Kyrgyzstan