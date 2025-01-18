14:33
Adakhan Madumarov's son fined for use of fake number plates

The son of former deputy of Parliament Adakhan Madumarov, Nurmukhammed, was fined by the officers of the Department of the Patrol Police Service. The video was posted on social media.

The patrol police officers found out that the politician’s son was driving a car with fake number plates. Nurmukhammed Madumarov explained that the number plate was registered to him and all fines would still be sent to his name. The police explained that this was still considered as the use of fake number plates.

«Only one number plate is allocated for each vehicle, and it must be on the car,» the Department of the Patrol Police Service said.

After the law was explained, a fine was issued in the name of Nurmukhammed Madumarov, and the car was placed in a car pound.

This is not the first time when the politician’s son has been fined by law enforcement officers. In November 2023, he was deprived of his driving license for one year for driving under the influence of alcohol.
