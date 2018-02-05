Protesters demand resignation of SCNS head at penal colony 47 in Bishkek

Supporters of political prisoners Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Ernest Karybekov hold a rally in Bishkek at the penal colony No. 47.

According to human rights activist Zulfiya Marat, the main requirement is the resignation of the head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbayev and treatment of all three prisoners who went on a hunger strike.

«The case of Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Bektur Asanov, Ernest Karybekov and Dastan Sarygulov has been lasting two years. From our point of view, the trial is unreasonably closed. There is no evidence of their guilt. This lawlessness continues two years. The hunger strike is the only way of protest for political prisoners,» said Zulfiya Marat.

She added that the Bishkek City Court does not allow prisoners to meet with their relatives. «Also, the City Court did not grant a single petition during the trial. It did not consider it necessary to interrogate the head of the investigation team. The interrogation of witnesses is over. On February 2, the trial lasted until 21.30, despite the poor condition of Bektur Asanov. He was taken away, but the process was continued. Courts, instead of ensuring the rule of law, indulge the whims of power,» she added.

Zulfiya Marat reminded that Bektur Asanov went on a hunger strike on January 30, Ernest Karybekov — on January 31, and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — on February 1.

Supporters of the convicted deputy Omurbek Tekebayev also came to the rally. According to ex-parliament member Asiya Sasykbaeva, his supporters are unhappy with the installation of video surveillance in the cell of the prisoner.