Kyrgyzstan improves access to budget information

The index of openness of Kyrgyzstan’s budget in 2017 amounted to 55 points, increasing by 1 point compared to 2015. The republic took the 38th place out of 115 countries (in 2015 it was 34th). The Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev said today at a press conference.

«One of the factors that prevented us from scoring more points was the untimely or incomplete publication of the budget execution for six months. This year we will try to exclude this, although, of course, we have certain problems with the automation of the budget process,» the minister said.

In 2002, Kyrgyzstan had only 2 points, in 2008 — 8 points, and in 2015 — 54 points.

The index of budget openness uses 109 indicators to determine its transparency, which allow to determine whether the government makes accessible to the public eight key budget documents and whether their data are comprehensive and useful.