The culprit of the traffic accident, in which the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Dzhumakadyrov, his assistant and driver died, was sentenced to 10 years to be served in penal settlement. The Moskovsky District Court delivered this verdict.

In addition, the court ordered Aftandil Taalaybek uulu to pay material damage in favor of the Presidential Affairs Department, which is in charge of the garage of the White House staff.