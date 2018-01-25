Emergency Situations Ministry engages additional equipment due to frosts

In connection with frosts, on January 24, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan switched to the enhanced duty, additional special equipment was engaged. Press service of the ministry reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spread a storm warning: a cold snap is expected from January 26 through January 30, snow avalanches, frosts and other natural disasters are possible.

In this regard, response groups announced a ten-minute readiness, the main forces — a forty-minute. Employees of search groups have all necessary equipment, the press service noted.