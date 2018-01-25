14:11
-11
USD 68.41
EUR 84.42
RUB 1.21
English

Emergency Situations Ministry engages additional equipment due to frosts

In connection with frosts, on January 24, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan switched to the enhanced duty, additional special equipment was engaged. Press service of the ministry reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spread a storm warning: a cold snap is expected from January 26 through January 30, snow avalanches, frosts and other natural disasters are possible.

In this regard, response groups announced a ten-minute readiness, the main forces — a forty-minute. Employees of search groups have all necessary equipment, the press service noted.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
New State Secretary of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Ministry of Emergency Situations tells about sharp weather change aftermath
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love