Social networks users urge car owners to drive Bishkek residents due to frost

Civil activists launched a campaign on social networks with an appeal to car owners urging them during a severe cold weather, which is forecasted in Kyrgyzstan from January 26 through January 29, to drive free of charge pensioners, schoolchildren, pregnant women.

The first children's hospice starts a campaign #chaysogrevay (tea warms) for the employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise.

By the way, in Astana, where anomalous frosts are now recorded, "Warm trip" campaign was launched: local taxi services help the citizens to get home free of charge.
