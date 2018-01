The Department of Cinematography announces a competition for the best script and director of the full-length feature film on the state order about the legendary hero Kaba uulu Kozhomkul. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Applications deadline is March 1, 2018, 5 pm.

Professional scriptwriters, filmmakers and writers who are the residents of the Kyrgyz Republic can participate in the competition.