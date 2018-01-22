00:32
-5
USD 69.34
EUR 85.18
RUB 1.23
English

All types of fuel rise in price in Kyrgyzstan

From today, all types of gasoline and diesel fuel have risen in price in Kyrgyzstan. The growth amounted from 10 to 60 tyiyns.

So, the cost of AI 92 and AI 95 gasoline grew by 10 tyiyns — from 40.9 soms to 41 soms and from 43.8 to 43.9 soms respectively. Diesel fuel has risen in price most of all — by 60 tyiyn. Today it costs 41 soms at filling stations Gazpromneft and Rosneft, 40.3 soms — at Bishkek Petroleum.

There is no sharp rise in price of fuel, but there is a slight increase. This is due to the growth in wholesale prices on the Russian market. Now the January fuel batches are being delivered to the country, and they are more expensive.

Executive Director of the Association of Oil Traders Ulan Kulov

«The trend towards price increase was traced at the end of last year. It retained in January. This is due to rising oil prices. From August to December 2017, it went up by 25 percent. In January, oil is already $ 70 per barrel. This is the highest price for the last three years. In addition, excise on fuel was raised in Russia. Now we cannot say exactly how events will develop and whether there will be a further rise in price. Everything will depend on February wholesale prices,» Ulan Kulov commented on the situation to 24.kg news agency.
link:
views: 148
Print
Related
Fuel rises in price in Kyrgyzstan
Motor fuel in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan becomes more environmentally friendly
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan may grow by other two soms
Kazakhstan stops producing AI 80 gasoline
Execution of declarations for gasoline export from Russia to Kyrgyzstan resumed
Gasoline in Kyrgyzstan rises in price again
Gasoline in Kyrgyzstan may rise in price
More than 7 tons of contraband gasoline detained on border with Tajikistan
Gasoline falls in price in Kyrgyzstan in July
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love