18:01
0
USD 69.23
EUR 82.66
RUB 1.21
English

Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Sheker village

Monument to the Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov was solemnly opened in Sheker vilage, Talas region — in the small motherland of the national writer — on the eve of his 90th anniversary.

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, apologizing for being late due to icy conditions on the roads, said: «The government is ready to do much in commemoration of Chingiz Aitmatov. We face many challenges. The first of them is the repair of the museum. We also allocated 15 hectares of land for the construction of a memorial complex Chyngyz Ordo.

Chingiz Aitmatov gave people a new philosophy, and we must not forget about him.

Sapar Isakov

According to Sultan Dzhumagulov, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, the budget of the Chyngyz Ordo project is large, and it will not be possible to build such a complex in one year, but this is the first step. «82 million soms have been allocated for commemorative events dedicated to Aitmatov’s jubilee. The project will involve both private investors and foreign investors. This sum is expected to be spent on conferences, installation of monuments, renaming of streets in honor of Aitmatov, not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in other Turkic-speaking countries,» he said.

The Minister expressed hope that the construction of the memorial complex Chyngyz Ordo would have a positive impact on the development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan and, in particular, in Talas region.
link:
views: 105
Print
Related
Chyngyz-Ordo complex to be built in memory of Aitmatov
28 million soms to be spent on monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow
President opens celebrations in honor of 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
TURKSOY declares 2018 – year of Chingiz Aitmatov
Osh city celebrates its 3017th anniversary
Naryn town marks its 149th anniversary
Issyk-Kul region to mark 140th anniversary of Yrdyk village
Issyk-Kul region to mark 200th anniversary of Janek Baatyr
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
Almazbek Atambayev tells about army's weapons
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market