Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Sheker village

Monument to the Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov was solemnly opened in Sheker vilage, Talas region — in the small motherland of the national writer — on the eve of his 90th anniversary.

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, apologizing for being late due to icy conditions on the roads, said: «The government is ready to do much in commemoration of Chingiz Aitmatov. We face many challenges. The first of them is the repair of the museum. We also allocated 15 hectares of land for the construction of a memorial complex Chyngyz Ordo.

Chingiz Aitmatov gave people a new philosophy, and we must not forget about him. Sapar Isakov

According to Sultan Dzhumagulov, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, the budget of the Chyngyz Ordo project is large, and it will not be possible to build such a complex in one year, but this is the first step. «82 million soms have been allocated for commemorative events dedicated to Aitmatov’s jubilee. The project will involve both private investors and foreign investors. This sum is expected to be spent on conferences, installation of monuments, renaming of streets in honor of Aitmatov, not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in other Turkic-speaking countries,» he said.