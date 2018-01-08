03:38
+3
USD 68.90
EUR 82.60
RUB 1.21
Criminal case on traffic accident with Temir Dzhumakadyrov sent to court

The investigation of the criminal case on traffic accident in which the Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov was killed is over. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Materials of the case were sent to the court of the Moscow district of Chui region.

The driver of the truck, who caused the accident, was charged under Article 281 part 3 (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of vehicles, which caused the death of several people) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, on October 7 last year, Toyota Land Cruiser with Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, his assistant Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiev and driver Nurbek Mukanov got into traffic accident on Bishkek — Kara-Balta road in Sadovoe village. All three died.

The Vice Prime Minister headed for Talas region to check the preparedness of the polling stations for the elections.
